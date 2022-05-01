Mississippi festival canceled after shooting; one suspect killed

Placeholder while article actions load

Festival canceled; one shooting suspect dead Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A law enforcement officer shot and killed one of the people suspected of firing shots at a festival in Mississippi, a sheriff said late Saturday. Organizers said Sunday that, in response to the shootings, they canceled the final day of the Mississippi Mudbug Festival at the state fairgrounds in Jackson.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said several people were taken to hospitals with unknown injuries after gunfire Saturday night.

He said the person killed was a teenager.

He said an “officer-involved shooting investigation is underway stemming from this incident” but did not provide additional details. He said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was called to assist.

Jones said two or three people exchanged gunfire about 10 p.m. Saturday in and around a vehicle at a fairgrounds parking lot.

“During the course of the exchange, at least one of these individuals fired multiple rounds, multiple shots, toward the midway area of the event that was in progress,” Jones said. “We do not believe there was anybody else injured along the midway during the course of this gunfire.”

The second annual festival shut down after the shootings. Saturday’s headliner was Blue Oyster Cult. A band spokesman said everyone in the band was safe.

The precise conditions of the wounded weren’t clear.

Jones said two juveniles were detained for questioning, and authorities recovered a car, two rifles and a pistol from the scene.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bailey Martin confirmed that MBI is investigating. She declined to name the agency for which the officer works.

— Associated Press

Wind-driven fires force evacuations in N.M.

Thousands of residents of northern New Mexico villages evacuated Sunday as fierce winds drove the largest active U.S. wildfire toward their drought-parched valley.

Winds gusting over 40 mph blew embers a mile ahead of the blaze to start new fires as bulldozers carved fire breaks to protect the villages of Ledoux, Mora and Cleveland around 40 miles northeast of Santa Fe.

They are among farming communities and an Old West city in the path of the Calf Canyon fire, the most destructive of a dozen Southwest blazes that scientists say are more widespread and arriving earlier due to climate change.

Firefighters were hampered by strong, erratic winds set to keep shifting direction until Thursday.

Burning since April 6, the fire has destroyed hundreds of properties and forced the evacuation of dozens of settlements in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

— Reuters

Information sought on escaped Ala. inmate: The U.S. Marshals Service said Sunday that it is offering up to $10,000 for information about an escaped inmate and a "missing and endangered" correctional officer who disappeared Friday after the two left a jail in northern Alabama. Casey Cole White, 38, had been jailed on a murder charge in Florence, about 75 miles west of Huntsville. The inmate and assistant director of corrections Vicky White, 56, left the detention center to go to a nearby courthouse, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. Investigators said the two are not related. "Casey White is believed to be a serious threat to the corrections officer and the public," the U.S. marshal for northern Alabama, Marty Keely, said in a statement.

— From news services

