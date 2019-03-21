MISSISSIPPI

State bans abortions if heartbeat is detected

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant on Thursday signed one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation — a measure that bans most abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, about six weeks into pregnancy.

Bryant’s action came despite a federal judge’s decision last year striking down a less-restrictive law limiting abortions in the state. The New York-based Center for Reproductive Rights called the measure “cruel and clearly unconstitutional” and said it would sue Mississippi to try to block the law from taking effect July 1.

After a bill signing ceremony at the state Capitol, Bryant told reporters that he’s not worried about lawsuits.

Mississippi is one of several states that have considered bills this year to ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is found. Abortion opponents are emboldened by new conservatives on the Supreme Court and are seeking cases to challenge the court’s 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

A federal judge in 2018 struck down a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, saying it is unconstitutional.

— Associated Press

TEXAS

Travel limits lifted after chemical fire

Two Houston-area cities told residents to stay indoors and closed schools on Thursday due to air pollution from a petrochemical plant fire, then lifted the travel restrictions after airborne levels of the chemicals abated.

The three-day blaze at Mitsui’s Intercontinental Terminals plant in Deer Park, Tex., was extinguished on Wednesday after sending a plume of smoke over the area from 11 burning fuel tanks. No injuries were reported, but air monitors detected high levels of benzene, a toxic chemical linked to cancer.

The cities of Deer Park and Galena Park, both east of Houston, had issued shelter-in-place advisories to residents after reports of high levels of benzene or other volatile organic compounds were detected. Both orders were lifted by 2 p.m., officials said.

Residents had been advised to remain indoors, turn off air conditioning and heating systems, and close doors and windows, making sure to plug any gaps, holes or cracks with wet towels or sheets.

A state highway was closed in Deer Park. School districts in the two cities and four other nearby school systems canceled classes.

The benzene fumes probably originated from giant tanks of gasoline that had been breached by the fire and exposed to the air. Workers on Thursday were removing fuels from the damaged tanks, which each can hold up to 80,000 barrels.

The fire, which began on Sunday morning, destroyed 11 of the 242 giant tanks at ITC’s terminal, capable of holding up to 13.1 million barrels of fuel.

— Reuters

Large cocaine seizure at Philadelphia port: Drug dogs sniffed out Philadelphia's largest seizure of cocaine in more than two decades on Tuesday, when 450 bricks — more than 1,185 pounds worth about $38 million — were found inside 13 duffel bags in a shipping container, Joseph Martella, U.S. Customs and Border Protection's area port director, said Thursday. The ship was ported in Guatemala before stopping in the Bahamas and was destined for the Netherlands.

— Associated Press