They unveiled a tombstone at a spot called the Tallahatchie Flats.
“Ode to Billy Joe” was written and recorded by Bobbie Gentry, who lived part of her life in Greenwood.
Wicker quoted from the lyrics Thursday, speaking of the fictional character as if he had been real.
“People said, ‘Billy Joe never had a lick of sense,’ but I never believed that,” the senator said.
Luckett dressed as a pope and spoke about the possibility that Billy Joe committed some sins, including taking his own life by leaping into the Tallahatchie. Luckett announced that he “grants, conveys and bestows and publicly pronounces a special dispensation” for Billy Joe.
People sang “Wade in the Water,” and a tombstone for McAllister was unveiled with the phrase: “He loved the river even unto death.”
An Episcopal priest read a list of Mississippi authors and musicians who were also being memorialized, including William Faulkner and Muddy Waters.