It’s the second fatality at a Mississippi prison this week. The Department of Corrections announced Tuesday that prisons across the state were placed under lockdown following a “major disturbance” Sunday at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Greene County. One inmate was killed and two others were hurt during that conflict. The inmate was identified as Terrandance Dobbins. An autopsy is being performed to determine the 40-year-old’s cause of death, corrections officials said.