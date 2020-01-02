It’s the second fatality at a Mississippi prison this week. The Department of Corrections announced Tuesday that prisons across the state were placed under lockdown following a “major disturbance” Sunday at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Greene County. One inmate was killed and two others were hurt during that conflict. The inmate was identified as Terrandance Dobbins. An autopsy is being performed to determine the 40-year-old’s cause of death, corrections officials said.
The statewide lockdown remained in place as of Wednesday, corrections spokeswoman Grace Fisher confirmed. She said the situation was under control at the South Mississippi Correction Institution, but declined to provide further information citing an ongoing investigation.
Earlier Tuesday, the Department of Corrections’ Commissioner, Pelicia Hall, announced her resignation to take a job in the private sector.
