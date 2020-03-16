Investigators had no immediate suspect or description of a vehicle which might have been involved, Jack told The Meridian Star. Police planned to review surveillance video of the area, the newspaper reported.
The judge was taken to a hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound near his abdomen. Police believe one shot was fired, Jack said.
