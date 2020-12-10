McCutchen released portions of the body-camera video Thursday. It showed officers drawing their guns and ordering the man, 47-year-old Kenneth Miller, to drop the gun he was holding.
A woman ran out of the apartment, and police ordered people to leave other nearby apartments. McCutchen said officers talked to Miller for more than an hour before Miller abruptly walked onto the balcony of his apartment.
“He began yelling at officers and pointed his shotgun at them, at which time our officers fired at him,” McCutchen said.
Miller was white, as are two officers shown in the body camera footage. McCutchen did not say whether those were the same officers who shot at Miller.
