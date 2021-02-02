Police Chief Chris Read told WTOK-TV that the suspect attacked one of the officers with the knife. The officer sustained cuts to the back of his neck and was treated for a cut, according to Bland.
Three officers were placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy, Read said. He did not identify the officers.
The name of the victim was not immediately released.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was called to review the shooting.
