Schmitt, a Republican, said in a news release that there is not enough evidence to prove first- or second-degree murder, which are the only options because the statute of limitations has expired on other potential charges, such as manslaughter.

Sanders’s mother, Quinta Sanders, said by phone from Nashville on Friday that her son was murdered and accused Schmitt of not having the courage to file murder charges.

AD

Schmitt’s predecessor, Josh Hawley, also investigated Sanders’s death and declined to file charges.

AD

The Missouri NAACP and Black lawmakers last year pushed for Schmitt to investigate and called for murder charges against former sheriff Cory Hutcheson and other officers.

Sanders, 28, died at the Mississippi County Jail in Charleston in May 2017.

Sanders had several encounters with officers while jailed, and a mental health counselor determined he was suffering from paranoia. Hutcheson and eight others subdued him.

A wrongful-death lawsuit said Hutcheson jammed his knee against Sanders’s neck and kept it there for up to three minutes, even as a police officer urged him to stop. Sanders fell into unconsciousness and died.

AD

Medical experts concluded that Sanders died of “excited delirium,” not from the knee to the neck or other efforts to control him.

“My son did not die of excited delirium,” Quinta Sanders said.

AD

Floyd’s death on May 25 in Minneapolis sparked nationwide protests. Derek Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder after video showed him pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck, even as the man pleaded for air.

Sanders ran out of gas on May 4, 2017, in southern Missouri, then hitchhiked and ended up in Charleston.

A day later, he went to the police and told officers there was a warrant out for his arrest in Nashville related to an altercation with the mother of his children.

AD

He was taken to the jail, where a mental health counselor concluded Sanders was suffering from paranoia as a result of substance abuse and that he should be hospitalized for observation. But Sanders remained in his cell.

That night, Hutcheson led a team of officers and jailers into Sanders’s cell, according to the lawsuit. Sanders was tackled, pepper-sprayed, hit with a stun gun and punched while “pleading for help and struggling to stay alive,” the lawsuit stated.

According to the lawsuit, Hutcheson pressed his left knee on top of Sanders’s neck. A Charleston police officer told Hutcheson at least three times to remove the pressure.

“No, I’m good,” the sheriff allegedly responded.

Sanders died at a hospital a short time later.