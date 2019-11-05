Belmar says it doesn’t matter if he agrees with the jury’s decision. He says he needs to “move forward” and acknowledge “there’s room to improve.”
Some St. Louis County leaders have called for a police leadership shakeup. Councilwoman Lisa Clancy has said Belmar should resign because of what she described as a “culture of rampant racism and homophobia.”
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD