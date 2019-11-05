CLAYTON, Mo. — St. Louis County’s embattled police chief says a jury’s $20 million verdict in a gay discrimination lawsuit is an opportunity for improvement in his department.

Jon Belmar spoke Tuesday with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch , his first interview since the jury award to Sgt. Keith Wildhaber last month. Wildhaber’s lawsuit against Belmar and the department alleged that he had been passed over for a promotion 23 times because he is gay.