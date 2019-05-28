Lawyer Michael Avenatti departs federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday after pleading not guilty to charges involving former client Stormy Daniels and sportswear giant Nike. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

MISSOURI

Planned Parenthood sues on abortion limits

Missouri could become the first state without a clinic that performs abortions, Planned Parenthood officials warned Tuesday, saying they are suing the state to allow their clinic in St. Louis to continue offering the procedure.

Planned Parenthood officials said the state’s health department is threatening not to renew the organization’s license to offer abortions in St. Louis, the only place in Missouri that provides the procedure.

The license expires Friday, and if it isn’t renewed, Planned Parenthood President Leana Wen said, “this will be the first time since 1974 that safe, legal abortion care will be inaccessible to people in an entire state.” Planned Parenthood said closing the St. Louis clinic would leave “more than a million people in a situation we haven’t seen since Roe v. Wade.”

Wen said a lawsuit has been filed to try to keep the St. Louis clinic open, the Associated Press reported. If it closes, the nearest clinics performing abortions are in a Kansas suburb of Kansas City and in Granite City, Ill., across the Mississippi River from St. Louis. The Kansas clinic is about 260 miles from St. Louis.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services could not be reached for comment.

Gov. Mike Parson (R) signed a bill last week that criminalizes abortion at eight weeks of pregnancy, following a wave of similar laws across the country.

— Marisa Iati

NEVADA

Family wins $2 million settlement in jail death

The family of a drug-dependent Texas woman who died after an apparent seizure while imprisoned in a rural Nevada county jail for unpaid parking tickets has won a $2 million settlement in a wrongful-death lawsuit, and a federal judge will monitor inmates at the jail for four years.

The lawsuit filed last year on behalf of 27-year-old Kelly Coltrain of Austin said Mineral County Sheriff Randy Adams and his deputies showed “deliberate indifference to her serious medical needs” and “ultimately caused her death” on the third day of her incarceration.

Jail officials refused to take Coltrain to the hospital across the street from the jail although they knew she was drug-dependent, had suffered seizures and had requested medical attention, the lawsuit said.

The settlement reached with Mineral County in February was not disclosed publicly until last week because a judge only recently issued a final order dividing up Coltrain’s estate, lawyers for the woman’s family said.

Coltrain died after the apparent seizure while she was withdrawing from drugs on July 23, 2017.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

Student pleads guilty to entering Mar-a-Lago

A college student pleaded guilty Tuesday to sneaking into Mar-a-Lago during President Trump’s visit on Thanksgiving in a manner similar to how a Chinese national gained admission four months later.

University of Wisconsin student Mark Lindblom apologized Tuesday and received a year’s probation after federal prosecutors agreed he meant no harm when he sneaked into the Palm Beach club. Lindblom, who was charged with entering a restricted area, was visiting his grandparents at a neighboring resort on Nov. 23 when he walked down a beach and got in line with entering Mar-a-Lago members and guests, wanting to see if he could get in.

Trump and his family were at the club for the holiday.

The Palm Beach Post reported that Lindblom walked past signs warning that only authorized people were allowed entry. The 19-year-old business major from Washington, D.C., then went through a metal detector, and Secret Service agents let him enter.

Agents also let Chinese national Yujing Zhang enter Mar-a-Lago in March after she allegedly told them she was there to use the pool. She is awaiting trial and is facing more serious charges because prosecutors say she lied to agents.

— Associated Press