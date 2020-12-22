The child’s mother, Mary Mast, 28, and her 2-year-old son also were badly beaten. They are hospitalized in Sedalia. The names of the two children were not released.
Deputies on Monday arrested the family’s neighbors, Ethan Mast, 35, and Kourtney Aumen, 21. Both are charged with second-degree murder, sexual abuse and three counts of assault. They do not yet have attorneys.
It wasn’t immediately known whether Ethan Mast was related to the family, despite sharing the same last name.
Both are jailed without bond.
