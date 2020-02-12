According to Dobos’ lawsuit, Claudia Dobos was negligent and speeding when her van hit the front of the rig then slammed into the guardrail. The impact tore a large hole in the side of the van. Six-year-old Julia Dobos, 7-year-old Angelina Dobos and 8-year-old Olivia Dobos were ejected from the vehicle and killed. Five of their other children also were in the van, and some of them suffered significant injuries.

The News-Leader was unable to reach attorneys for Claudia and Ionel Dobos. The report did not explain the status of their relationship. No criminal charges have been filed in the crash.

The lawsuit also named companies that were in charge of employing and supervising the rig’s driver. The suit alleged that he violated rules that prohibit truckers from driving more than 70 hours in an eight-day period and eight-straight hours in a day.