Parson, a month after the confrontation, told local radio station KFTK he would pardon the couple if they were convicted.
On June 28, 2020, video and photographs showed rifle-wielding Mark McCloskey and pistol-toting Patricia McCloskey in front of their mansion as protesters marched through their gated community to the home of Mayor Lyda Krewson (D) amid nationwide protests after a police officer killed George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The images garnered national attention, prompting President Donald Trump to speak out in defense of the couple.
Trump and other Republicans considered the McCloskeys law-abiding homeowners defending their property.
Others saw the couple as overly aggressive toward demonstrators.
The couple, both personal injury attorneys in their 60s, faced felony firearm charges after the display in front of their marble-faced palazzo home but ultimately pleaded guilty to lesser charges.
The McCloskeys said in a statement that they appreciated Parson’s “support and his steadfast commitment to the 2nd Amendment.”
Mark McCloskey announced in May that he would run for one of Missouri’s U.S. Senate seats, using the images from that tense faceoff with protesters in his campaign ads.
The couple appeared at the Republican National Convention last August.
— Meryl Kornfield
DEFENSE DEPARTMENT
Sailor charged in ship fire was SEAL dropout
The sailor charged with starting a fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard last year was assigned to the ship after dropping out of training to become a Navy SEAL, and he was described by some fellow sailors as a person who had disdain for the Navy, according to investigators.
Details about 20-year-old Ryan Mays and the early investigation into the worst U.S. warship fire in recent memory were revealed in a search warrant unsealed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in San Diego.
The Navy confirmed that Mays was the sailor charged Thursday with aggravated arson and the willful hazarding of a vessel.
His lawyer, Gary Barthel, said he had not seen the search warrant yet and could not comment on what it said until he had the chance to review it.
“Ryan has maintained his innocence throughout this entire investigation,” he said.
The fire started July 12, 2020, in the lower storage area, which Mays’s duty station had access to, according to the court document.
About 160 sailors and officers were on board when the flames sent up a huge plume of dark smoke from the 840-foot vessel, which had been docked at Naval Base San Diego while undergoing a two-year $250 million upgrade.
The amphibious assault ship burned for more than four days. Left with extensive structural, electrical and mechanical damage, the ship was later scrapped. Estimates to replace it ran up to $4 billion.
Officials investigating the ship’s damage found three of four fire stations on the ship had evidence of tampering: Fire hoses were disconnected and one was cut.
They also found uncapped bottles containing small amounts of highly flammable liquid near the ignition site, according to the court document.
Mays joined the Navy in 2019 and started the grueling training to become a Navy SEAL in October of that same year. But dropped out five days after starting it in Coronado. He was reassigned as a seaman and put on the crew of the ship.
Mays was arrested after a 10-hour interview with investigators.
— Associated Press