Farmington police say Nydia McClure’s other children contacted law enforcement Nov. 14, 2017, after they were unable to contact her. McClure initially told officers the 85-year-old woman was traveling out of state. When he was questioned again, he said his mother had died on Oct. 15, 2017.
Police say an autopsy showed no signs of foul play. Court documents don’t explain why he hid her death.
