Hester came to the attention of the FBI after posting several comments on social media supporting radical Islamic ideology and expressing hostility toward the U.S., according to federal prosecutors.
The FBI said Hester stated the U.S. government should be “overthrown” and that the government should be hit “hard.”
An FBI undercover officer told Hester the “attacks” were planned on buses, trains and a train station in Kansas City.
Hester was enlisted in the U.S. Army for less than a year, receiving a general discharge from service in mid-2013.
