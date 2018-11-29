MISSOURI

Officers indicted in beating of colleague

Three St. Louis police officers were indicted Thursday for allegedly beating an undercover colleague during a 2017 protest and, along with a fourth officer, conspiring to cover up the crime.

The Justice Department announced the indictments of officers Dustin Boone, Randy Hays, Christopher Myers and Bailey Colletta. All four are suspended without pay, the city said. The indictments follow an FBI investigation requested last year by St. Louis police.

The September 2015 acquittal of former police officer Jason Stockley set off weeks of protests. Stockley, who is white, was found not guilty in the 2011 death of a black suspect, Anthony Lamar Smith.

The indictments allege that Boone, Hays and Myers beat the undercover agent during a protest on Sept. 17, 2017, and that the three, along with Colletta, covered it up.

“These are serious charges and the vigorous enforcement of civil rights is essential to maintaining public trust in law enforcement,” U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen said.

— Associated Press

ALABAMA

Suspect arrested in Black Friday shooting

Authorities on Thursday arrested a suspect in a Thanksgiving shooting that spread panic at Alabama’s largest shopping mall, but protesters said they would continue demonstrations over the police killing of another black man who was initially believed to be the shooter.

Erron Martez Dequan Brown, 20, of Bessemer was captured in Georgia at a relative’s home south of Atlanta, authorities said. He was jailed awaiting a hearing to be sent back to Alabama.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Brown was charged in the shooting of Brian Xavier Wilson, 18, of Birmingham, who was wounded at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover on Thanksgiving night.

Authorities didn’t announce charges in the shooting of a 12-year-old girl who was wounded.

Protesters said Brown’s arrest didn’t resolve what they referred to as the “murder” of Emantic “EJ” Bradford Jr., 21, by police, and they vowed continuing demonstrations over his shooting death. In a statement issued by their lawyer, Bradford’s relatives said they were gratified by Brown’s arrest and said it further underscored Bradford’s “unjust” death.

Police have said a Hoover police officer who was working security at the mall during the start of Black Friday shopping heard shots and responded within seconds. The officer, who has yet to be publicly identified, saw Bradford with a gun and shot him, police said.

Authorities at first identified Bradford as the shooter who wounded two people. They later retracted that allegation and searched for the real gunman.

Bradford’s relatives have said he had a permit to carry a gun legally, and their attorney, Ben Crump, has quoted witnesses as saying Bradford was trying to help when he was gunned down.

— Associated Press

MASSACHUSETTS

Ex-priest convicted of abusing another boy

A defrocked Roman Catholic priest who was a central figure in the clergy abuse scandal that rocked the Archdiocese of Boston was convicted Thursday of sexually abusing another boy.

Ronald Paquin, who was released from prison in 2015, was convicted of assaulting a boy in the 1980s in Kennebunkport, Maine.

The victim, now an adult, told reporters after the verdict that Paquin was “pure evil,” thanking jurors for doing “the right thing.”

Two men testified Paquin befriended them as boys at a parish in Haverhill, Mass., and invited them on trips that included visits to Kennebunkport. They said he gave them alcohol and let them drive his car without a license. One of them testified he was drugged.

Both said Paquin repeatedly assaulted them, but the jury reached a guilty verdict on counts involving only one of the victims. In the end, Paquin was convicted of 11 of the 24 counts against him.

Paquin spent more than a decade in a Massachusetts prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting an altar boy. He was released in 2015 and was taken into custody in Maine last year.

The Boston Globe reported Paquin admitted to medical evaluators that he abused at least 14 boys and said he was also abused as a child.

He was a key figure in a scandal that started in the Boston Archdiocese and rocked the church globally, which was featured in the movie “Spotlight” about the Boston Globe team that uncovered the abuse.

— Associated Press