Officers confirmed that a woman and her children were in the apartment with Hooe. Police said in a news release that the woman was unable to speak freely “and it appeared she and her children were in imminent danger.”
The officers forced their way into the apartment and shot Hooe. He died at the scene.
Officers, the woman and the children were unhurt.
Police say the officers involved are on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. Police did not disclose how many officers were involved in the incident.