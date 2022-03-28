The accident happened in January on the eve of the first anniversary of the insurrection. Hernandez is accused of going the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44. Her Volkswagen Passat struck a 2019 Buick Enclave. Victoria Wilson, 32, of St. Clair, Missouri, died and Wilson’s husband was injured.

Days after the accident, Hernandez pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building in the insurrection case. Sentencing is April 11. She was the first Missouri resident charged in connection with the Capitol riot.