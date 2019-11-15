Wildhaber’s lawsuit alleged that he had been passed over for a promotion 23 times and was told to “tone down your gayness.”
Missouri law requires defendants to give half of punitive damages awarded to the state’s Tort Crime Victim’s Compensation Fund. Punitive damages in Wildhaber’s case amounted to $17 million of the $20 million award.
