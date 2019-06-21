MISSOURI

State refuses to renew abortion clinic license

Missouri’s only abortion clinic lost its license to perform the procedure Friday, though it remains open at least temporarily under a judge’s order.

The state health department notified the Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis that its abortion license will not be renewed. A letter from the state cited “serious and extensive” deficiencies.

The state’s decision came at the deadline set by St. Louis Circuit Court Judge Michael Stelzer. During a brief hearing, Stelzer said a preliminary injunction he previously issued would remain in place, meaning the clinic can continue to perform abortions at least until he issues a final ruling outlining the next steps.

The fight between the Republican-led Missouri state government and Planned Parenthood has raged since the state health department allowed the clinic’s license to lapse effective June 1. Stelzer ruled earlier this month that the state needed to be more definitive and set the Friday deadline for the state to approve or deny the license.

The fate of the clinic has drawn national attention because Missouri would become the first state since 1974, the year after the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision, without a functioning abortion clinic if it closes.

— Associated Press

ILLINOIS

Judge orders probe of Jussie Smollett case

A judge decided to appoint a special prosecutor Friday to investigate the decision by Cook County prosecutors to dismiss all charges against actor Jussie Smollett, who was accused of lying to the police by claiming he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in downtown Chicago in January.

In a ruling that leaves open the possibility that Smollett could be charged again, Cook County Judge Michael Toomin suggested the county’s state’s attorney, Kim Foxx, mishandled the Smollett case by appointing a top aide to oversee it after she recused herself.

In his ruling, Toomin said he had no problem with Foxx’s recusal but that it should have included a request for a special prosecutor to take over. He said she had no right to hand it off to someone from her office, which he said amounted to appointing her own special prosecutor.

Toomin also left open the possibility that the special prosecutor could charge Smollett again — either with the original charges accusing him of lying to police or with other counts.

The Chicago Police Department, which has never disguised its anger over the decision to drop the charges, vowed to assist the prosecutor.

— Associated Press

PENNSYLVANIA

Syrian refu­gee ordered held over bomb plot

A young Syrian refugee was ordered to remain behind bars until his trial on charges he plotted to bomb a Pittsburgh church to inspire followers of the Islamic State.

Mustafa Mousab Alowemer, 21, who came to the United States as a refugee in 2016, was arrested Wednesday while meeting with one of two FBI undercover operatives posing as Islamic State sympathizers.

The government said the FBI began its covert operation in March when it decided to assess if he posed a threat.

He “immediately and frequently responded with great enthusiasm,” FBI agent Gary Morgan testified Friday at a hearing before a federal magistrate, who ordered Alowemer detained.

The Pittsburgh resident is charged with attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State and distributing information relating to an explosive device or weapon of mass destruction. Federal authorities allege he planned to bomb the Legacy International Worship Center, a small Christian church about 10 miles from the Tree of Life synagogue, where a gunman killed 11 people and injured seven in October.

— Associated Press

Four injured in fire, explosions at refinery: A fire and explosions at the largest oil refinery on the East Coast sent a massive fireball into the sky and shook nearby homes before dawn Friday, though authorities reported only a few minor injuries. The blaze broke out at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex about 4 a.m., spokeswoman Cherice Corley said. Four refinery workers were treated for minor injuries.

— Associated Press