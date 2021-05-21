Sullivan County Coroner Bob Wyant said Heisey and her husband, Glenn, were in a lot near their house trying to put an ear tag on a newborn calf. The mother cow knocked Heisey to the ground and stepped on her head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Harris is about 120 miles northeast of Kansas City, Missouri.
Today's Headlines
The most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.
In order to comment, please visit your account settings and verify your email address.