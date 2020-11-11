Hodzic and her husband, Ramiz Hodzic, sent money and supplies to Abdullah Ramo Pazara, prosecutors have said. Pazara lived in St. Louis County until 2013, when he went to Syria and became a commander for the Islamic State. He later died fighting for the group.
Ramiz Hodzic was sentenced last year to eight years in prison. Several others also have been sentenced for their roles in the conspiracy.
