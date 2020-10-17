Stallings ended up on the ground with a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer’s knee in her back during a Sept. 30 arrest that was captured on video. Civil rights organizations and others camped out at City Hall. Protesters want the officers involved and Police Chief Rick Smith fired.
Stallings was issued a municipal citation for hindering arrest after police said she interfered when they tried to arrest a man, and that she was put on the ground to be handcuffed because she resisted arrest.
Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters-Baker is reviewing the arrest.
Stallings managed to get out only a few words at a rally this month at City Hall before she started to cry and had to sit down. Her attorney then read a statement in which she said, “My baby girl has not even been born yet and she is a victim of police brutality.”
