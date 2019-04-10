In this Tuesday, April 2, 2019 photo, Michael Rohana leaves the James A. Byrne U.S. Federal Courthouse in Center City Philadelphia. A jury is unable to reach a verdict in the trial of the Delaware man who admitted he broke a finger off a $4.5 million statue at a Philadelphia museum. Rohana was attending a Christmas-themed “Ugly Sweater” party at the Franklin Institute in December 2017 when he entered a traveling exhibit featuring ancient Chinese terra-cotta warrior statues. Authorities say the 25-year-old took photos while posing next to a statue known as “The Cavalryman,” then snapped off the statue’s left thumb. The vandalism outraged Chinese officials. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) (Associated Press)

PHILADELPHIA — A jury is unable to reach a verdict in the trial of a Delaware man who admitted he broke a thumb off a $4.5 million statue at a Philadelphia museum.

Michael Rohana was attending a Christmas-themed ugly sweater party at the Franklin Institute in December 2017 when he entered a traveling exhibit featuring ancient Chinese terra cotta warrior statues.

Authorities say the 25-year-old took photos while posing next to a statue known as “The Cavalryman,” then snapped off the statue’s left thumb. The vandalism outraged Chinese officials.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that a jury deadlocked Tuesday on charges of theft and concealment of an object of cultural heritage. Rohana’s lawyers argued he wasn’t charged under the right law.

A mistrial was declared. Prosecutors say they’ll decide by May whether to retry the case.

