Will County State’s Attorney’s office spokeswoman Carole Cheney said the next court date in the case is May 10. An order prohibiting attorneys from discussing the case remains in place.

Woulfe is charged with reckless homicide with reckless homicide in the July 2017 crash in the northern Illinois community of Beecher. Authorities have said that Woulfe was driving at more than 80 mph (128 kph) seconds before he ran through a stop sign and slammed into a car carrying Lindsey Schmidt and her three young sons.