BOSTON — The Massachusetts Institute of Technology will not cut ties with Saudi Arabia following the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

MIT President Rafael Reif (ryfe) announced Wednesday that he’s accepting the recommendation of an earlier review that found no “compelling case” to break with the kingdom.

Some students and faculty called on Reif to end all partnerships with Saudi Arabia after Khashoggi’s killing inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in October.

The school has had several research ties with the kingdom, including with its national oil company.

Reif says he “utterly condemns” human rights violations including Khashoggi’s killing but sees value in working with Saudis who share MIT’s values.

He added that the school will carefully assess new partnerships, along with existing ones up for renewal.

___

This story has been corrected to remove a reference to a five-year, $25 million research deal between MIT and Saudi Arabia’s national oil company. While a “letter of intent” was issued for such a deal in 2018, it has not been finalized.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.