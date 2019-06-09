MOLDOVA

President suspended; snap election called

A Moldovan court temporarily relieved President Igor Dodon of his duties Sunday to allow a stand-in to call a snap election, deepening a standoff between rival political parties over the formation of a new government after months of deadlock.

Dodon’s replacement, former prime minister Pavel Filip, immediately announced a snap election for September, while thousands of supporters of Filip’s party rallied in the capital, Chisinau.

The crisis threatens more instability in the country of 3.5 million, one of Europe’s smallest and poorest, where entrenched corruption and low living standards have pushed many to emigrate to Russia or wealthier European countries.

Dodon’s Russian-backed Socialist party announced Saturday that it would form a coalition government with the pro-European Union ACUM bloc, an alliance designed to keep a party run by tycoon Vladimir Plahotniuc out of power.

Plahotniuc’s Democratic Party of Moldova said the new administration had tried to usurp power at Russia’s behest, criticizing Dodon’s refusal to dissolve parliament after parties missed a court-mandated June 7 deadline to form a government.

— Reuters

SUDAN

General strike begins amid harsh crackdown

Shops were closed and streets were empty across Sudan on Sunday, the first day of a general strike called for by protest leaders demanding the resignation of the ruling military council.

The Sudanese Professionals Association had called on people to stay home starting Sunday, the first day of the workweek, to protest the deadly crackdown last week, when security forces violently dispersed the group’s main sit-in outside the military headquarters in the capital, Khartoum.

The protesters say more than 100 people have been killed since the crackdown began June 3.

The protesters have said they hope that by bringing daily life to a halt, they can force the military to hand over power to civilians. The military overthrew President Omar al-Bashir in April after four months of mass rallies but has rejected demonstrators’ demands for an immediate move to civilian rule, instead pushing for a transitional power-sharing arrangement.

— Associated Press

Protesters rally against graft in Haiti: Thousands of people denouncing corruption blocked roads and paralyzed much of the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, as they demanded the removal of President Jovenel Moïse. At least one person was reported killed. The protesters were pushing for further investigation into the fate of funds that resulted from subsidized oil shipments from Venezuela under the Petrocaribe program. A Senate investigation recently determined that at least 14 former government officials allegedly misused $3.8 billion under the administration of former president Michel Martelly.

Britain's Johnson helped by rival's woes: Boris Johnson, the front-runner to succeed Theresa May as Britain's prime minister, pledged a hard line on Brexit — including the option of leaving without a deal — as contenders to lead the Conservative Party sought support before the list of candidates is finalized Monday. Johnson, who also said he would scrap the Irish border backstop, was helped by the discomfort of Environment Secretary Michael Gove, who stumbled amid revelations about his use of cocaine.

Pope laments 'culture of insults': Pope Francis lamented what he called a "culture of insults" enabled by social media and warned against nationalism and other "exclusivist ideas" that he said contrast with the Christian mission. In a homily during Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square, Francis also decried the temptation to cling to "our little group, to the things and people we like," concluding that it's only a "small step from a nest to a sect, even within the church."

India, Sri Lanka to boost joint anti-terrorism efforts: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the more than 250 Sri Lankans killed in the Easter suicide bombings and agreed with Sri Lanka's leaders to step up cooperation to combat terrorism. On his first overseas tour since being reelected this spring, Modi emphasized India's "neighborhood first" policy during weekend visits to the Maldives and Sri Lanka.

— From news services