Hanahan police say the children were playing with it when the girl, Cabriya Lucas, was shot. She died before police arrived. Owens was arrested the next day and released after posting $80,000 bail. Chief Dennis Turner says police delayed announcing the arrest while the investigation was ongoing.
Police declined to say who is caring for the boy.
