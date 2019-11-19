Pilkington entered pleas to involuntary manslaughter and murder Tuesday in Logan County court. She had been scheduled for trial early next year. The plea deals took the death penalty off the table.
Defense attorney Kort Gatterdam said Pilkington accepted responsibility for her crimes. He noted she suffered from lead poisoning as a child, years of physical and sexual abuse, and brain damage.
