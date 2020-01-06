Barbara Chance, 64, pleaded no contest to perjury and accessory after the fact.

Investigators said Barbara Chance and her husband, James, picked up their son and drove him to their Holland home, along with boxes of body parts, a saw and cleaning products. The saw later was found under the couple’s couch.

Police said Jared Chance returned to his home the next day with most of the items.

Jared Chance, 30, is serving a 100-year prison sentence. His father, James Chance, a former Rock Island, Illinois, police officer, faced trial Monday.

