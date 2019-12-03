Authorities have said the boy habitually drank water from a squirt gun and shot himself moments after discovering his mother’s loaded handgun.

Adamson has said she is a recovering methamphetamine addict and told authorities that she loaded the gun after receiving threatening text messages from a drug dealer.

Authorities have said an ax and drug needles were also found within reach of her son and other children.

Adamson also pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

