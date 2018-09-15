Minnesota Twins (67-80, second in AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (51-96, fifth in AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Twins: Chase De Jong (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, five strikeouts) Royals: Ian Kennedy (1-8, 4.92 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Adalberto Mondesi has been a tough out in the past week. He’s batting .400 with 12 hits and two home runs for Kansas City over the past seven days. The Royals have gone 4-15 in games started by Kennedy. Kansas City has a collective .244 batting average on the year, led by Whit Merrifield’s .302 mark. The Twins have gone 32-32 against the rest of their division. The Minnesota pitching staff averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, led by Trevor May’s 12.6. The Royals won Friday’s contest 8-4. Jason Hammel picked up his third win of the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eddie Rosario is batting .287 for the Twins this season, and his .477 slugging percentage is 19th in the American League. Willians Astudillo has three home runs and seven RBIs while slugging .633 over his past 10 games for Minnesota. Salvador Perez has 26 home runs and 75 RBIs this year for the Royals. Ryan O’Hearn has three home runs and five RBIs while slugging .857 over his past 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .244 batting average, 5.21 ERA, outscored by 12 runs. Royals: 5-5, .218 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored by three runs.

