The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court.
The suit says Netflix violated California’s fair employment laws and is representative of a major pay gap in all employment for black women. It claims Netflix has a corporate culture that tolerates racial insensitivity and impropriety.
An email to a Netflix spokesman seeking comment has yet to be returned.
