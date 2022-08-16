Monkey business behind 911 call from California zoo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Cops usually have a prime suspect. In this case it’s a primate suspect.
The address turned out to be the Zoo to You near Paso Robles, but the deputies found that no one there made the call.
They finally deduced that a Capuchin monkey named Route had apparently picked up the zoo’s cellphone, which was in a golf cart used to move about the property.
“We’re told Capuchin monkeys are very inquisitive and will grab anything and everything and just start pushing buttons,” the office’s post said.