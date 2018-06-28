BATH, Pa. — Church officials in Pennsylvania have removed a monsignor from ministry after learning of a lawsuit that claims he told a teen he was counseling online to disrobe and perform sex acts.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Allentown announced the move Wednesday.

The suit was brought by a Suffolk, Virginia man who says he was 16 when Monsignor Francis Nave began counseling him in 2011, after the teen sought support on a gay social media website.

The boy reportedly told Nave he was depressed, had low self-esteem and suffered sexual and emotional abuse at home. The counseling sessions lasted about a year before the man said he stopped communicating with Nave.

Nave, who was pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Bath, could not be reached for comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.