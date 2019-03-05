LOS ANGELES — A Bee, Peacock and Monster’s vocal stylings and fashion sense gave Fox’s “The Masked Singer” a strong finish to its debut season.

The reality show stuffs celebrities into outlandish, uncomfortable looking costumes and then requires them to sing their hearts out.

Embraced by viewers since its debut, “The Masked Singer” was the second most-watched show last week, topped only by CBS’ long-running drama “NCIS.”

Victory went to the Monster, who was revealed as T-Pain. Gladys Knight as the Bee and Donny Osmond as the Peacock were also unmasked.

CBS claimed the weekly ratings crown, according to Nielsen figures released Tuesday

