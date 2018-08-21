HELENA, Mont. — Montana’s governor is standing by his comments over the weekend that he’d support a ban on some semiautomatic weapons such as the AR-15 rifle.

Steve Bullock said in a news conference Tuesday that gun violence should be looked at as a public health crisis and that he wants a conversation on a range of restrictions that would make schoolchildren and communities safer.

The two-term Democratic governor first voiced his support for a ban Sunday in answer to a question posed during an interview on CNN.

He says the timing of his announcement has nothing to do with him considering a 2020 presidential run. Bullock is in between trips to early voting states, after speaking at the Iowa state fair last week and heading to New Hampshire on Friday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.