The couple was arguing Saturday night after having drinks at a nearby bar, investigators said. Surveillance video showed Synek shoving Nagel several times, court records said.
Nagel got into his pickup truck and Synek stood in front of it. As Nagel started driving forward, Synek moved to the driver’s side of the pickup truck, charging documents said.
The truck accelerated, Synek fell and the rear tire of the truck drove over her, charging documents said. Synek died at the hospital a short time later.
Nagel told investigators he thought Synek would move out of the way and that he didn’t mean to run over her, charging documents said.