People march during a protest against President Milo Djukanovic in Montenegro’s capital Podgorica, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Several thousand people have rallied in Montenegro demanding the resignation of long-serving President Milo Djukanovic’s government over allegations of corruption. The crowd has marched through the capital of Podgorica chanting “Milo thief” and carrying banners reading “No more crime” or “Rebellion.” (Risto Bozovic/Associated Press)

PODGORICA, Montenegro — Several thousand people rallied in Montenegro on Saturday to demand the resignation of long-serving President Milo Djukanovic’s government over allegations of corruption.

The crowd marched through the capital of Podgorica chanting “Milo thief” and “We want justice,” and carrying banners reading “No more crime” or “Rebellion.”

The protest dubbed “Resist” was organized after a former key ally of Djukanovic accused the president and his ruling Democratic Party of Socialists of murky financial dealings and high-level corruption.

Djukanovic has denied the allegations, and authorities accused former banker Dusko Knezevic of money laundering and fraud. Knezevic has fled the country, promising to reveal more details about the alleged government misconduct.

Djukanovic and his party have ruled Montenegro virtually unchallenged for three decades. He led the country to independence from much larger Serbia in 2006 and defied Russia to join NATO in 2017.

Ivan Lukovac, 51, said he joined the protests because the citizens “have had no chance” for the past 30 years.

“This is too much, enough, it’s beyond all limits of human decency,” said Lukovac. “I was 21 when they came to power, now I am 51.”

Montenegro is seeking to join the European Union.

