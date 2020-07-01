“This is a huge leap in the right direction for the Montenegrin society,” Prime Minister Dusko Markovic said. “In a European Montenegro, there is not and there should not be any room for sexual discrimination.”
And the LGBT Forum Progres group said the law has “an unspeakably tremendous importance for all LGBT persons in Montenegro.”
Montenegro has been a predominantly conservative and male-dominated society where LGBT people have often faced rejection and harassment. Boosting rights of minority groups is necessary in EU integration process.
