Reed’s win is a milestone for a city known as both the cradle of the Confederacy and the birthplace of the civil rights movement.

Montgomery, where about 60 percent of residents are black, was the first capital of the Confederate States of America.

Reed, born and raised in Montgomery, worked various jobs in finance and in the Alabama legislature, as an aide to former lieutenant governor Jim Folsom Jr. (D), before turning to local government in Montgomery. Reed became the youngest and first black probate judge in Montgomery County in 2012 and the first probate judge in the state to issue same-sex marriage licenses in 2015.

— Meagan Flynn

MASSACHUSETTS

Sheriff ends Boston jail's deal with ICE

Boston’s sheriff is ending his office’s longtime relationship with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, saying his jails will stop housing hundreds of federal detainees in order to house more female inmates.

Suffolk County Sheriff Steven Tompkins maintained that the move, which he announced late Tuesday, is not a political statement but an effort to improve the lives of incarcerated women, who he said are part of the fastest-growing inmate population in the country.

ICE has had a contract with the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office since 2003, but the Suffolk County House of Correction, which is sometimes referred to as South Bay jail, has become a focal point of local protests against President Trump’s immigration policies in recent years.

Tompkins said federal authorities are expected to complete the transfer of about 200 detainees by the middle of December.

— Associated Press

Man convicted of threatening families of shooting victims: A California man has been convicted of posting online threats and sending malicious messages to relatives of victims of the 2018 Florida school shooting. Court records show Brandon Fleury, 22, of Santa Ana was found guilty Tuesday by a federal jury of cyberstalking and threatening a kidnapping. He faces up to 20 years in prison at sentencing Dec. 2. Trial evidence showed Fleury used 13 Instagram accounts to target people close to the 17 high school students and staff killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. One message read, "I killed your loved ones ha ha ha." Many of Fleury's messages used the photo of Nikolas Cruz, 21, who faces the death penalty if convicted of the shootings.

— Associated Press

