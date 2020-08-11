“You’ll see, when arrest information comes out, (that) this was a destination for people looking to get into a fight for some,” he said, noting that most of the people involved in the fight were not from the city, home to Colorado State University.
Video footage showed members of the pro-law enforcement crowd walking toward counter protesters who are backing away.
Swoboda criticized those claiming to support police for participating in the fighting.
“Simply throwing on an ‘I support the police’ T-shirt, but then acting like a person with no regard for the law or safety of other people — that is not support, we do not want your support and we do not need your support,” he said.
