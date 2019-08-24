WILMINGTON, Del. — A high-profile case of a Delaware doctor convicted of raping and abusing more than 85 children has led to major changes in how the state investigates and disciplines doctors.

The News Journal of Wilmington reported on data comparing the years before Earl Bradley’s arrest in 2009 and the years after.

Since Bradley’s arrest, 178 Delaware doctors have received some form of disciplinary action from the state.

In the decade before that, licensing records show only 48 doctors were disciplined by the state.

Bradley’s ability to keep practicing exposed several failures in how Delaware’s medical community reported and disciplined doctors.

The case led to the General Assembly passing a series of laws. One made it easier to suspend the license of a doctor who poses a “clear and immediate danger.”

