More rain in flooded areas, curfews imposed due to looting

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Another round of storms hit disaster areas in eastern Kentucky Monday and the death toll rose to 30 as search and rescue operations continue in communities trying to recover from massive flooding, Gov Andy Beshear said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Hundreds of people remain unaccounted for, Beshear said. More than 12,000 customers remained without power, many because their homes and businesses have been destroyed or aren’t fit for habitation. Shelters were housing at least 300 people.

Parts of eastern Kentucky received between 8 and 10 1/2 inches (20-27 centimeters) of rain over 48 hours last week and the National Weather Service said radar indicated up to 4 inches (10.2 centimeters) of rain fell Sunday in some areas. More severe storms were possible across all the counties affected by the flooding, Beshear said.

“If things weren’t hard enough on the people of this region, they’re getting rain right now,” Beshear said Monday morning during a briefing in the capital.

The governor canceled a trip to Israel that had been scheduled for later this week, saying “I cannot be overseas while the people of eastern Kentucky are suffering.”

Meanwhile, nighttime curfews were declared in response to reports of looting in two of the devastated communities — Breathitt County and the nearby city of Hindman in Knott County.

Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble declared a countywide curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., County Attorney Brendon Miller said Sunday evening in a Facebook post. The only exceptions will be for emergency vehicles, first responders, and people traveling for work.

“I hate to have to impose a curfew, but looting will absolutely not be tolerated. Our friends and neighbors have lost so much — we cannot stand by and allow them to lose what they have left,” the post said.

Hindman Mayor Tracy Neice also also announced a curfew Sunday night, from sunset to sunrise, due to “excessive looting,” WYMT-TV reported. Both curfews will remain in place until further notice, officials said.

President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster last week to direct relief money to flooded counties, and sent Federal Emergency Management Agency officials to coordinate directly in the recovery.

Last week’s flooding extended to West Virginia, where Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for six southern counties, and to Virginia, where Gov. Glenn Youngkin also made an emergency declaration that enabled officials to mobilize resources across the flooded southwest portion of the state.

