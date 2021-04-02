Asheville hasn’t had passenger rail service since 1975. There is Amtrak service between Richmond and Raleigh, but it runs east from Raleigh to Selma before heading north through Wilson and Rocky Mount. Amtrak connects passengers to Wilmington with Thruway Bus Service from Wilson.
“With this federal investment, Amtrak will create jobs and improve equity across cities, regions, and the entire country — and we are ready to deliver. America needs a rail network that offers frequent, reliable, sustainable and equitable train service,” Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn said in a statement.
Amtrak celebrates its 50th anniversary on May 1.
