HEALTH

More states sue maker of painkiller OxyContin

The attorneys general of California, Maine and the District of Columbia on Monday sued the pharmaceutical company behind the painkiller OxyContin, alleging it falsely promoted the drug as not addictive even as it emerged as among the most widely abused in the United States.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey accused Purdue and its former president Richard Sackler of stoking the crisis with irresponsible practices.

The two states and the District are the latest to join a number of lawsuits against Purdue Pharma as the country grapples with a rising number of fatal drug overdoses linked to opioids.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says opioids were involved in more than 47,000 fatal overdoses during 2017 alone.

Purdue and other opioid manufacturers have faced a growing number of lawsuits from state and local governments over the marketing and promotion of opioids.

Purdue stopped marketing OxyContin last year. It settled a lawsuit by the state of Oklahoma in March for $270 million. The company has also said it is pursuing several options, including bankruptcy, which could upend pending litigation by state and local governments across the country.

— Associated Press

MISSISSIPPI

8 killed in head-on crash on rural highway

Eight people — including four brothers — were killed before dawn Monday in a head-on collision between a box truck and a passenger van on a rural highway.

The deceased were passengers in the van, Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said. They did tree work for an agricultural company, Moore said. Most were from Macon, Miss., about a 20-minute drive from the crash scene, he said.

Macon resident Amy Lugo said one of the victims was her husband, Francisco Lugo, 18. His three brothers, two cousins and an uncle also died in the crash, she said. The van driver, who survived, also was a cousin.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol received a call just before 3:30 a.m. about the crash on Mississippi Highway 16, near the Alabama state line, Sgt. Andy West said.

In an interview on the road shoulder near the crash site, Alejandro Estrejo Resendiz said he was driving the van. He had blood on his head from a cut and more blood on his blue jeans, but he said he was otherwise unhurt.

Speaking through a translator, he said the crash happened on a curve near a small bridge as he and the other workers headed for their jobs in Monroeville, Ala.

— Associated Press

ILLINOIS

8 killed in Chicago over the weekend, police say

Chicago’s police chief on Monday decried a “despicable level of violence” during a weekend in which 52 people in the city were shot, eight of them fatally, and two people were stabbed to death.

Police say they believe most of the shootings were gang related, Superintendent Eddie Johnson said.

The shootings happened from 6 p.m. Friday until midnight Sunday on one of the warmest and sunniest weekends of the year in Chicago. The city often sees an increase in violence in warmer weather.

Johnson said the department increased the number of uniformed officers on the street — targeting areas where police expected gang members to retaliate for previous shootings. He said he believes that effort helped police seize 92 illegal firearms, nearly twice as many as the department seizes in a typical warm-weather weekend.

Homicides in Chicago surged to more than 770 three years ago, but have dropped since — to 660 in 2017 and 561 last year. They’re on pace to drop even more this year.

— Associated Press

Smoothie King fires two workers, orders training: A national chain has closed two of its North Carolina stores for training, and two of its workers were fired after racist names were added to two customer receipts. News outlets reported Smoothie King announced that it closed the stores in Charlotte after the receipts were issued Sunday. Photos of the receipts posted on Twitter showed an employee listed the n-word as the customer name on a receipt, and on the other, a Korean customer was listed as Jackie Chan. A company statement said the two stores involved will be closed "until the franchisees and their respective teams complete further training" to ensure it doesn't happen again.

— Associated Press