OHIO

More than 100 arrested in ICE raid

Immigration officials arrested more than 100 workers during a raid at a meat-processing plant in rural Ohio on Tuesday.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said 146 workers were taken into custody as part of a year-long investigation into Fresh Mark, a northern Ohio meat supplier. ICE said the company may have knowingly hired undocumented workers, and that many are using fraudulent identifications belonging to U.S. citizens.

ICE officials raided the company’s plant in Salem, Ohio, about 4 p.m. Tuesday. Search warrants also were served at three other locations in the state.

Most of the workers arrested were from Guatemala, Khaalid Walls, an ICE spokesman, told the Associated Press. Several of those who were detained were processed and released Tuesday afternoon because they are the sole care providers of children or they have health concerns, he said.

ICE has carried out several such raids in recent months.

Two weeks ago, it arrested 114 workers at a gardening company’s two Ohio locations. In April, ICE raided a meatpacking plant in rural Tennessee and arrested 97 immigrants. In January, ICE blitzed dozens of 7-Eleven stores nationwide, arresting 21.

— Kristine Phillips

and Samantha Schmidt

WEST VIRGINIA

State Supreme Court justice charged with fraud

A West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals justice was arrested Wednesday and charged with 22 federal criminal counts including fraud, witness tampering and misuse of government property.

Allen Loughry, 47, who was elected in 2012, was charged with using a government vehicle and credit card on personal trips, submitting mileage claims for reimbursement for a government vehicle he used and making unlawful personal use of a historically significant desk, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said.

Loughry’s attorney, John Carr, said he had no comment.

The indictment also accused Loughry of trying to obstruct the grand jury investigation by seeking to influence the testimony of a Supreme Court employee.

The court, which has five elected members, suspended Loughry without pay on June 8 after the state’s Judicial Investigations Commission issued a 32-count complaint against him and moved to revoke his law license.

Loughry was arrested at his home by FBI agents Wednesday and taken to the federal courthouse in Charleston, where he will be arraigned, Stuart said.

— Reuters