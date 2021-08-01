The Saturday homicide happened in the West Pullman neighborhood. A 28-year-old man was shot in the face and chest, and he was taken to Roseland Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He had not been identified by the medical examiner’s office as of Sunday.
Two more people were fatally shot on Sunday, and there were three separate shootings with two or more victims. Minutes before 3 a.m., on the Near West Side, two men were shot, one of them — a 30-year-old — fatally, police said. Around 12:20 a.m. a 32-year-old man was fatally shot in the South Shore neighborhood, police said.
Neither of the men killed Sunday had been identified by the medical examiner’s office.
The number of shootings and the number of victims are up this year, according to the month-end statistics. Between Jan. 1 and July 31, Chicago had nearly 200 more shootings than it had during the same period in 2020.
— Chicago Tribune
NEW YORK
Shooters wound 10
outside Queens shop
Two men strode up to a crowd outside a barbershop in Queens and opened fire, wounding 10 people before fleeing on mopeds, police said Sunday morning.
The shooting in the borough’s Corona neighborhood happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday. The eight men and two women, ages 19 to 72, were all hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The most seriously injured victim suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach, said James Essig, NYPD chief of detectives.
Three of those shot were known members of the Trinitarios, a Dominican street gang, and were the intended targets, Essig said. A party was in progress at a restaurant a few doors down from the barbershop at the time of the shooting, he added.
“This was a brazen, coordinated attack, for lack of a better word,” Essig said. “This is unacceptable, and it has to stop.”
No one was in custody as of Sunday morning, and police said they would be releasing still photos and video from the scene.
— Associated Press