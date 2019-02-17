AURORA, Ill. — More than 1,500 people braved snow and freezing drizzle to attend a prayer vigil for five co-workers who were fatally shot at a suburban Chicago manufacturing plant.

The Rev. Dan Haas told those who gathered for the vigil Sunday outside the Henry Pratt Co. in Aurora that Friday’s “senseless killings” at the business left the victims’ families brokenhearted over lives that “were snuffed out way too short.”

Haas called on God to bring comfort to the families and Aurora. He then read the names and ages of the five shooting victims , prompting sobs and cries.

Aurora Mayor Richard C. Irvin said the city’s residents feel for the families “with all our hearts” but that condolences are not enough.

The city of Aurora tweeted that about 1,700 people attended Sunday’s vigil.

