NEWPORT, Del. — A fire has damaged more than 200 cars at a storage lot in Newport, Delaware.

It happened Saturday night in the vehicle storage lot of Insurance Auto Auctions. Investigators have not put an estimate on the financial damage.

A state fire marshal spokesman says the blaze was reported shortly after 9 p.m. when a person driving through the area saw the flames.

Fire companies from around the area, including units from New Jersey, responded.

Many cars at the yard are stored in vertical racks as many as three high.

